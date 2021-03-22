$636.15 Million in Sales Expected for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will announce $636.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $626.70 million to $646.00 million. IDEX posted sales of $594.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.67.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $199.14 on Monday. IDEX has a 52-week low of $109.72 and a 52-week high of $211.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.31 and a 200-day moving average of $191.57.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,181,000 after purchasing an additional 180,903 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

