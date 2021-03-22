$654.47 Million in Sales Expected for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to post sales of $654.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $632.50 million to $717.30 million. Stericycle posted sales of $785.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.48 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $67.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. Stericycle has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $79.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 42.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

