700,000 Shares in TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSIAU) Bought by Fortress Investment Group LLC

Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new position in TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSIAU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,378,000. TS Innovation Acquisitions accounts for approximately 0.3% of Fortress Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth $21,080,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth $11,067,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in TS Innovation Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,477,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in TS Innovation Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,486,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in TS Innovation Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,270,000.

OTCMKTS:TSIAU traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 13,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,692. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59. TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $21.75.

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

