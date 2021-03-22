7,183 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by Draper Asset Management LLC

Draper Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 1.5% of Draper Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $2.34 on Monday, hitting $196.97. The stock had a trading volume of 143,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,559. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $251.28. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.60.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.64.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total value of $4,996,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 698,056 shares of company stock valued at $147,652,881. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

