71,887 Shares in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,000. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.07% of Spirit Realty Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 139,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 48.3% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 43,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 14,241 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 15.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

SRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.64.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $41.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -522.81 and a beta of 1.17. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.75.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

