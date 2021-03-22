7,270 Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Acquired by Draper Asset Management LLC

Draper Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000. Okta comprises approximately 1.9% of Draper Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,439,000 after acquiring an additional 33,457 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. raised its position in Okta by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,562,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,038,000 after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $267,128,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Okta by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,644,000 after purchasing an additional 306,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Okta by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKTA stock traded up $8.39 on Monday, hitting $221.92. 32,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,827. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.69 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $259.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OKTA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.45.

In other Okta news, CFO William E. Losch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $6,291,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,840,467.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,208 shares of company stock worth $37,353,380. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

