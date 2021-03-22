$747.63 Million in Sales Expected for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) will announce sales of $747.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $738.20 million and the highest is $762.80 million. Floor & Decor reported sales of $554.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year sales of $3.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FND. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.32.

In related news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,653.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $2,496,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 126,839 shares in the company, valued at $12,176,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,816 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,705. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FND stock opened at $97.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.00 and a 200 day moving average of $87.55. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $108.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

