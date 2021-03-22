83,177 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,373,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after buying an additional 2,483,747 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,437,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,325,000 after buying an additional 1,022,650 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,324,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,106,000 after buying an additional 773,861 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,372,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,838,000 after buying an additional 426,939 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $150.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.74. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $153.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

