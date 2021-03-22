876,345 Shares in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU) Acquired by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 876,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,991,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000.

CTAQU stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

