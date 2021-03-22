88mph (MPH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $46.78 Million

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One 88mph token can now be bought for approximately $148.25 or 0.00270882 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, 88mph has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar. 88mph has a market cap of $46.78 million and $1.50 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.35 or 0.00470241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00064859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.66 or 0.00140081 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.95 or 0.00814854 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00053730 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00074857 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000507 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph’s total supply is 344,501 tokens and its circulating supply is 315,566 tokens. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app

Buying and Selling 88mph

