$9.15 Million in Sales Expected for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will announce sales of $9.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.80 million. Aquestive Therapeutics posted sales of $8.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $40.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.60 million to $41.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $73.80 million, with estimates ranging from $72.50 million to $75.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.34).

A number of research firms have commented on AQST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aquestive Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $5.17 on Monday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $173.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 3.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05.

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 23,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $158,355.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 860,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,105. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,305,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 35,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 1,035.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 586,243 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 329.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 531,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 407,332 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,454,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 127,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

