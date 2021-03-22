913,039 Shares in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 913,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,964,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at $242,010,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at $110,896,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at $86,342,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at $54,528,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at $41,821,000.

Get Lufax alerts:

Shares of NYSE LU opened at $14.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.97. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LU. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Lufax in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Rowe began coverage on Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lufax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers O2O lending services from offline consultation to online application to borrowers, including small business owners and individuals. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.