A.M. Castle & Co. (OTCMKTS:CTAM) Trading 13% Higher

Shares of A.M. Castle & Co. (OTCMKTS:CTAM) traded up 13% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $4.27. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 7,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04.

A.M. Castle & Co. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTAM)

A. M. Castle & Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty metals distribution company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, France, Spain, China, and Singapore. The company provides a range of products, and value-added processing and supply chain services to various customers. Its products include alloy, aluminum, stainless steel, nickel, carbon, and titanium in plate, sheet, extrusions, round bar, hexagon bar, square and flat bar, tubing, and coil forms.

