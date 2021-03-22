A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) declared an annual dividend on Friday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the transportation company on Monday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.07.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $12.14 on Monday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.32.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.36 billion. As a group, analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMKBY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nordea Equity Research cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

