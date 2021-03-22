Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €20.42 ($24.02).

ARL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

ETR ARL opened at €23.38 ($27.51) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59. Aareal Bank has a twelve month low of €12.28 ($14.45) and a twelve month high of €23.62 ($27.79). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €20.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of €19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

