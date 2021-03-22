Aave Market Capitalization Achieves $4.58 Billion (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Aave has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aave has a total market cap of $4.58 billion and approximately $151.96 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave coin can now be bought for about $367.99 or 0.00641861 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00050868 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00018357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00069117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00023758 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00032531 BTC.

Aave Profile

AAVE is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,444,543 coins. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

