Aavegotchi (GHST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $25.29 Million

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Aavegotchi token can currently be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00002599 BTC on popular exchanges. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $67.05 million and $25.29 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00050580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00018140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $347.40 or 0.00632272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00067905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00023970 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi (CRYPTO:GHST) is a token. Its launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 50,521,609 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,961,646 tokens. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aavegotchi Token Trading

