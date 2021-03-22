AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.35

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.35 and last traded at $29.66, with a volume of 1658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.01.

SKFRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AB SKF (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AB SKF (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.78.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

