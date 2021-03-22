Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust (LON:ASCI) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.15 Per Share

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust (LON:ASCI) declared a dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.06. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON ASCI traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 311 ($4.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 307.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 288.81. Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 322.48 ($4.21). The stock has a market cap of £68.76 million and a PE ratio of 3.18.
About Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust
