Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust (LON:ASCI) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.15 Per Share

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust (LON:ASCI) declared a dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.06. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON ASCI traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 311 ($4.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 307.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 288.81. Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 322.48 ($4.21). The stock has a market cap of £68.76 million and a PE ratio of 3.18.

About Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

