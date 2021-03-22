Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Shares Sold by Bienville Capital Management LLC

Bienville Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF makes up about 1.2% of Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bienville Capital Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $11,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000.

Shares of PPLT stock opened at $111.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.45. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $57.60 and a twelve month high of $122.48.

