ABG Acquisition Corp. I’s Quiet Period Will End on March 29th (NASDAQ:ABGI)

ABG Acquisition Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:ABGI) quiet period will end on Monday, March 29th. ABG Acquisition Corp. I had issued 13,100,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 17th. The total size of the offering was $131,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of ABGI stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

About ABG Acquisition Corp. I

There is no company description available for ABG Acquisition I Corp.

