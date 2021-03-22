Abtech (OTCMKTS:ABHD) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Abtech Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ABHD) rose 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08.

Abtech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABHD)

Abtech Holdings, Inc, an environmental technologies company, provides solutions to address issues of water pollution. It develops Smart Sponge, a polymer technology that focuses the removal of hydrocarbons and oil derivatives from surface water; Smart Sponge Plus, an antimicrobial agent to reduce coliform bacteria found in storm water, industrial wastewater, and municipal wastewater; and Ironwood and Smart Sponge HM media, a carbon-based renewable material with attached nanostructures for the removal of phosphates, as well as heavy metals, such as selenium, chromium, copper, iron, lead, and zinc.

