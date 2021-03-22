Abyss Achieves Market Cap of $14.14 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $14.14 million and $798,125.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss token can now be purchased for about $0.0618 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00051281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00018192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.83 or 0.00647207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00068910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00024054 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss (ABYSS) is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance

Abyss Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

