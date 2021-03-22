Acacia Research (ACTG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 29th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ACTG opened at $5.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.80 million, a P/E ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 0.81. Acacia Research has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

