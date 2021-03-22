ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.94.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACAD. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.48. 6,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,119. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.48.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $185,836.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $103,801.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,391 shares in the company, valued at $525,888.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,702,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,482,000 after purchasing an additional 134,840 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 191.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after acquiring an additional 379,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

