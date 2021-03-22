Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $132.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on XLRN. Raymond James lifted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.80.

XLRN opened at $138.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.85. Acceleron Pharma has a 12 month low of $67.15 and a 12 month high of $144.26.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total value of $515,771.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,422,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $1,253,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,690.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,594 shares of company stock worth $2,428,537. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

