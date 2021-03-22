Accenture plc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.46 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Accenture in a report released on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $8.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.19. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.92.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $263.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.08. The firm has a market cap of $173.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $271.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in Accenture by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total value of $664,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $6,490,224.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,901 shares of company stock worth $7,792,744. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.