ACMAT (OTCMKTS:ACMTA) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of ACMAT Co. (OTCMKTS:ACMTA) traded up 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.50. 117 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.50.

ACMAT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACMTA)

ACMAT Corporation, through its subsidiary, ACSTAR Insurance Company, provides surety bonds primarily for construction contractors in the United States. The company offers surety bonds for prime, sub-prime, specialty trade, environmental, asbestos, and lead abatement contractors, as well as for miscellaneous obligations.

