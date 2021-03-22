Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

Acme United has raised its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Acme United stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $41.90. 40,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,340. Acme United has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $139.90 million, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. Acme United had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.48%.

In other news, Director Stevenson E. Ward III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $73,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,198. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

