Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Hits $0.0188 on Major Exchanges

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $4.71 million and $9.03 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,156.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,751.53 or 0.03119021 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.07 or 0.00345588 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.60 or 0.00943073 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.27 or 0.00404712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.12 or 0.00379519 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.26 or 0.00262224 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00021672 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.