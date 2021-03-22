AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AdaptHealth in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AHCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.05.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $37.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -618.56.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.60). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.09 million. The company’s revenue was up 133.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $265,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,071.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,047,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,309,473.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 328,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

