Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Cut by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,741,367 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 14,508 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.6% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.41% of Adobe worth $3,371,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Adobe by 25.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 170 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 40.3% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 11.9% in the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,539,674 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,716,823,000 after buying an additional 195,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Adobe by 22.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 459,449 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $225,328,000 after buying an additional 84,523 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,515 shares of company stock valued at $52,971,092. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $13.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $455.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,513. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $478.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.78 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

