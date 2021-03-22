Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Atalan Capital Partners LP’s 4th Largest Position

Atalan Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,000 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 9.4% of Atalan Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Atalan Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $106,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $447.47 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.78 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $214.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.33.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.68.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,303.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,515 shares of company stock worth $52,971,092. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

