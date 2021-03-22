Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Sets New 12-Month High at $187.33

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $187.33 and last traded at $182.99, with a volume of 900676 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $186.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.93.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 27.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

