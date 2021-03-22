Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Holdings Trimmed by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.18% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $7,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $46.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AJRD. Truist Financial downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

