Aeron Price Reaches $0.0160 on Exchanges (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 53.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Aeron has a market capitalization of $320,703.54 and approximately $105,000.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aeron has traded 54.2% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00050568 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00018093 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000401 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.27 or 0.00633063 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00067928 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.
- Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000953 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.
- Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00024012 BTC.
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.
