AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) CEO Sells $854,422.78 in Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 7,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $854,422.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,206.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AVAV stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.19. The company had a trading volume of 131,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,586. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.74. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.78 and a 52-week high of $143.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.16 and a beta of 0.58.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 32.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVAV. TheStreet cut AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

