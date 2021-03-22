Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $150.40

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $150.40 and last traded at $148.64, with a volume of 17854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.12.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.29.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.53 per share, with a total value of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,401,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,034,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,199,000 after acquiring an additional 34,880 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 791,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,491,000 after acquiring an additional 42,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,109,000 after acquiring an additional 118,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,790,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

