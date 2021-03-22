Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.59

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.59 and last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 69758 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.
Separately, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Affimed from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $749.00 million, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.11.
Affimed Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFMD)
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.
See Also: LIBOR
Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.