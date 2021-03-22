Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.59

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.59 and last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 69758 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Affimed from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $749.00 million, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFMD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Affimed by 323.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,653,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,262 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Affimed by 1,158.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 649,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 597,549 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Affimed by 501.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 517,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 431,247 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed during the fourth quarter worth $2,328,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed during the third quarter worth $1,212,000. Institutional investors own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

