Ag Growth International Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Investment analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a report issued on Wednesday, March 17th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now anticipates that the company will earn $3.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.46. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AFN. Scotiabank raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Ag Growth International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.25.

Shares of TSE:AFN opened at C$45.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$39.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.82. The firm has a market cap of C$844.61 million and a PE ratio of -13.72. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$15.00 and a twelve month high of C$48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -31.82%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

