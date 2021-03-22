Ag Growth International Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.39 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ag Growth International in a research report issued on Friday, March 19th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee expects that the company will earn $3.39 per share for the year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AFN. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ag Growth International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.25.

Shares of TSE:AFN opened at C$45.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$844.61 million and a PE ratio of -13.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$39.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.82. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$15.00 and a 52 week high of C$48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is -31.82%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

