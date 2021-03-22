AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) PT Raised to C$8.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AGF.B. Scotiabank upped their price target on AGF Management from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on AGF Management from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

TSE AGF.B traded up C$0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 100,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,994. AGF Management has a twelve month low of C$2.50 and a twelve month high of C$7.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$516.30 million and a PE ratio of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.10.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

