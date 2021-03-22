Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Agree Realty in a report released on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

Separately, Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

ADC opened at $66.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.12 and its 200 day moving average is $65.16. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $50.56 and a 12-month high of $72.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,596,425.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 7,870 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.61 per share, for a total transaction of $500,610.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,252,445.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Agree Realty by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Agree Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Agree Realty by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Agree Realty by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Agree Realty by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.