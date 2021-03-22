AidCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.19 Million (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 44.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. AidCoin has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $2,986.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AidCoin has traded up 58.6% against the US dollar. One AidCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0280 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00051393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00018399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.80 or 0.00646056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00068788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00023822 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About AidCoin

AidCoin (CRYPTO:AID) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 tokens. AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AidCoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

