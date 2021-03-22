AIDUS TOKEN (AIDUS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $54,014.00

AIDUS TOKEN (CURRENCY:AIDUS) traded up 35.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, AIDUS TOKEN has traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar. AIDUS TOKEN has a total market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $54,014.00 worth of AIDUS TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AIDUS TOKEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00050413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $348.92 or 0.00632765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00067783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00023461 BTC.

AIDUS TOKEN Coin Profile

AIDUS TOKEN (CRYPTO:AIDUS) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2019. AIDUS TOKEN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 437,852,797 coins. AIDUS TOKEN’s official website is aidus.io . The Reddit community for AIDUS TOKEN is /r/AIDUSofficial . AIDUS TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @AIDUSofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AIDUS TOKEN is medium.com/@AIDUSofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The AIDUS Global D-Fund Platform is a decentralized fund market established upon the ETHEREUM network to serve as a professional asset management platform in which global investors and asset management companies are able to use Blockchain technologies and SMART Contracts to safely and transparently create and settle into P2P (Peer-to-Peer) fund agreements. Various information regarding the settled fund agreements shall be registered in the Blockchain network and shall continuously be updated through the Oracles Agent. “

AIDUS TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIDUS TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AIDUS TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AIDUS TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

