Airbloc (ABL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $119,165.00

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, Airbloc has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $9.53 million and $119,165.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Airbloc token can currently be bought for $0.0378 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00050310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00018359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.20 or 0.00635259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00068276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00024046 BTC.

Airbloc Profile

Airbloc is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

