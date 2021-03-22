Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.00.

AKAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $154,990.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,300 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $228,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,507. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 174,115 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,540 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $10,893,000 after acquiring an additional 47,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,893 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.62. 6,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314,547. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.08 and a 200-day moving average of $105.10. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $81.80 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

