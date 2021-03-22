Akash Network (AKT) One Day Volume Hits $1.44 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for $5.15 or 0.00009322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a market cap of $215.53 million and $1.44 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Akash Network has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $260.67 or 0.00472314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00065142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.45 or 0.00140323 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00054664 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.03 or 0.00819043 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00075555 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 127,162,838 coins and its circulating supply is 41,890,708 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.