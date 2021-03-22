Akropolis (AKRO) One Day Volume Tops $44.16 Million

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Akropolis has a total market cap of $156.91 million and approximately $44.16 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Akropolis has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0579 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00021126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00050291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $345.21 or 0.00632838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00067077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00023649 BTC.

Akropolis Profile

Akropolis (CRYPTO:AKRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,709,327,981 coins. The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

