Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $744,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 226.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 12,832 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 89,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $70.78 on Monday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $73.75. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.34.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,328.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,023 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,066. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.47.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

